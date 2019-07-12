Zynga (ZNGA) Valuation Rose While Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Stake; Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake by $9.58 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 180,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,114 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 313,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 115,298 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 57.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 397,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,194 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57B, down from 693,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock 0.08% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. It is down 54.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA)

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $727,513 activity. On Friday, January 18 Ryan Jeffrey Miles sold $549,478 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 127,194 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Com Ltd Liability accumulated 1,029 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.01M shares. 97,112 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2,400 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 107,953 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 49.66 million shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 12,169 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 30,704 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.09 million shares. 777,498 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. D E Shaw stated it has 0.09% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 16,911 shares to 111,466 shares, valued at $3.56 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on August, 7. ZNGA’s profit will be $27.95M for 52.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares to 148,462 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,754 shares, and has risen its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).