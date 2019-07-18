Zynga (ZNGA) Valuation Rose While Contour Asset Management Increased Position; Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Share Price Rose While Capital International Sarl Boosted Its Position

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.40M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09 million, up from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 21.31M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $512.18. About 176,061 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management owns 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,700 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 196,350 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Asset Management One Communications holds 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 43,298 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 707 shares. Green Street Invsts Limited Liability has invested 7.35% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 4,189 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware reported 1,571 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 362,377 shares. Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership has 443,596 shares. Real Est Mgmt Services Ltd Liability Co holds 2.83% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 9,930 shares. 468,182 were reported by Franklin Resource.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) For Its 2.3% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Armour Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms July 2019 Dividend Rates Per Common and Per Series A Preferred Share and Q3 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series B Preferred Share – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2019 Distribution – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could This Be the Beginning of the End for the Best Cannabis Stock of 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 53,957 shares to 175,132 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 172,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,470 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp Common Paired Stock (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Investorintel.com which released: “It’s the real deal, millennial driven eSports is the next big thing. – InvestorIntel” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 26, 2019 : PKW, V, WP, KEY, CELG, CSCO, QQQ, ZNGA, FOE, MRK, HLT, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ZNGA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZNGA, CMCSA, WMT – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Pull the Plug on Zynga Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 05, 2019.