Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $25.99 Million; Stelliam Investment Management LP Boosted Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $14.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 5.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 22.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.54M, down from 27.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 21.89M shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47M, up from 10.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 13.55M shares traded or 92.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $36.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.07% or 5.61 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 24,635 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 245,105 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 444,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 3.94 million shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 4.10 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 1.61 million were accumulated by Jefferies Limited Company. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management invested in 60,517 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Glob Investors accumulated 8,190 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 82,363 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Com holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 85,016 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp, Texas-based fund reported 47,131 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 137,215 shares. Shufro Rose holds 644,698 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 263,621 shares. 707,260 are owned by Sir Capital Mgmt Lp. 261,875 were reported by Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 7.88M shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 34,885 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Axa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 0.08% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

