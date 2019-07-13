Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Td Asset Management Cut Stake; Honeywell International (HON) Holder Agf Investments Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 107,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.98 million, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 122,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,048 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 423,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 16.15M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 184,590 shares to 620,600 shares, valued at $33.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 7,318 shares to 145,431 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on August, 7. ZNGA’s profit will be $27.92 million for 52.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.