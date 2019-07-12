Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Raised Holding; A-R-T- Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in G (GIII) as Stock Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 100.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,218 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 710,673 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 436,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18 million, up from 8.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 8.35M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 10,100 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 5,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,999 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset holds 0.21% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 256,619 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 1,199 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 57,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 6.24 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.55 million are held by Victory Capital. Zacks Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 7,686 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.2% or 134,470 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.75% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 587,355 shares. 95,202 are owned by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com. Marshall Wace Llp reported 158,327 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.03 million activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $727,513 activity. Another trade for 127,194 shares valued at $549,478 was made by Ryan Jeffrey Miles on Friday, January 18.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares to 440,118 shares, valued at $51.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 99,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,567 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 424,212 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.01 million shares. First Tru Advsrs LP invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Fiera reported 594,782 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 9.75M shares. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Nomura Hldgs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). American Century Companies reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 20,300 are owned by Jump Trading Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Cap Limited invested in 0% or 35,845 shares. Essex Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 35,794 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,425 shares. Pnc Serv Grp invested in 1,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.41% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

