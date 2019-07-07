Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $10.19 Million; Knighthead Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $2.80 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.40M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 8.74M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 757,039 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 49.66M shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd holds 13,091 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Lc reported 134,200 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% stake. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 2.78M shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 148,533 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fiera accumulated 0.01% or 594,782 shares. California-based Eam Ltd Com has invested 0.46% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 33,340 shares. Sei Invests owns 0.05% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.51M shares. Moreover, Tiger Legatus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.99% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.60 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 97,112 shares. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zynga Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Play the Game Right â€” Buy Zynga Stock Today! – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 06/10: (CASY) (JCP) (BKS) Higher; (LOVE) (ASNA) (ZNGA) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Zynga’s Mobile Platform Gaming Revenue Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Live Services Growth Aid Zynga (ZYNGA) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 770,737 shares to 518,433 shares, valued at $31.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $727,513 activity. $549,478 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares were sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF sees bigger than expected drop in 2018 output on low nat gas demand – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Are These Seth Klarman Stocks Worth Buying? – GuruFocus.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima’s (YPF) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Low PE Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.65M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93M shares to 10.43 million shares, valued at $185.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.