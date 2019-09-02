Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increased Its Position; As Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Share Price Declined, Global Thematic Partners Has Upped Stake by $2.59 Million

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 395.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 91,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 114,954 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613,000, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 8.40M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 95,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 139,600 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 197,616 shares to 171,381 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 175,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

