Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $15.25 Million as Market Value Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 20.83 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.66 million, down from 22.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.13M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 123,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 516,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.02 million, up from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.60M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 29/05/2018 – Galaxy Rules Out Tie-Up With Wynn, Will Remain Passive Investor; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD 1128.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS HK$3.70 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts, Limited, Universal Entertainment and Aruze USA Reach Settlement Agreement; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Stockholder Proposal Requesting That Wynn Resorts Provide Political Contributions Report; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS EXPANDED ITS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Ltd has agreed to pay $2.6 billion to settle a lawsuit brought by Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp and its U.S. unit, ending a six-year old dispute that pitted casino mogul Steve Wynn against his former associate Kazuo Okada; 17/04/2018 – Boston Herald: Wynn-ex: No sale of Wynn-Boston until board is overhauled; 25/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Hold That Poker Face — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers his stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8% $WYNN

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 60,000 shares to 148,459 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25M for 51.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Company Il accumulated 15,083 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 2.13 million shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 0.41% or 2.51M shares. 99,257 were reported by Campbell And Commerce Adviser Limited Company. 4.08 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Tiger Legatus Capital Limited Liability Co holds 3.01M shares or 8.2% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 101,672 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 114,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 214 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Advisory Research, Illinois-based fund reported 50,319 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 3.92 million shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 3,652 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct owns 19.99M shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 779,793 shares.

