Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding in New Senior Investment Group (SNR) by $1.20 Million

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Senior Investment Group (SNR) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 199,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 247,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, down from 446,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in New Senior Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 155,961 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 20.83M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.66 million, down from 22.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 16.78M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SNR’s profit will be $9.97 million for 13.83 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SNR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 7.91% more from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). 32,027 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Evergreen Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% or 13,777 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.13 million shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 32,356 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability reported 36,688 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 3.70M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 32,183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 152,275 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.22 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 148,177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,000 are held by Enterprise Svcs. Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 284,482 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,347 shares. Omers Administration Corp has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 542,606 shares to 659,106 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 144,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnooc Ltd. Adr (NYSE:CEO).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 116,789 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $111.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 329,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

