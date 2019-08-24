Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Increased Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $3.86 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8500.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 34,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,176 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 13.26M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ZNGA June 14th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zynga Inc (ZNGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga (ZYNGA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $345.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.23% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 1.09 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 16,744 shares. Essex Management Lc reported 35,794 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). North Star Investment Mgmt Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 7.61M shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 127,472 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 3.94 million shares. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. Piershale Fincl Gru Inc invested in 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Utah Retirement reported 144,097 shares. Us State Bank De owns 21,959 shares. Bartlett Lc stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% or 124,108 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Fdx Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,517 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.90 million shares. Cap Counsel Limited Company New York has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Firm Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,861 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 7,216 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Farmers Bancshares owns 16,527 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 4.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Management Corporation accumulated 30,060 shares. Bruni J V has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,176 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 23,600 shares. 22,618 are owned by Condor Cap Mgmt.