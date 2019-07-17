Zynga (ZNGA) Position Held by Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp; Amg National Trust Bank Raised Stake in General Mills (GIS)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 9.08 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 114,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 1.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,832 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Incorporated Lc holds 742,596 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bangor Natl Bank holds 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 7,748 shares. Essex Financial holds 5,919 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 431,135 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.03% stake. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 4,876 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 676 shares. Tobam holds 2.14% or 818,299 shares in its portfolio. Conning holds 0.02% or 12,368 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc reported 0.07% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 3,975 shares. Hartford Mngmt has 4,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,795 shares to 1,328 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 35,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,750 shares, and cut its stake in Home (NYSE:HD).

