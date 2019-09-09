Zynga (ZNGA) Market Value Rose While Junto Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $2.18 Million; Philip Morris International In (PM) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 436,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 8.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18M, up from 8.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 25.55 million shares traded or 26.83% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 5.28 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Management Lc holds 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 503 shares. 4,414 were reported by Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 48,413 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hexavest Inc has 651,841 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Texas-based Wallace Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Acg Wealth holds 9,919 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd stated it has 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lincoln Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5.04 million shares. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shayne Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,599 shares. 230,256 were reported by Whittier Tru. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 5,230 shares. Schaller Investment Grp reported 8,461 shares. Private Wealth Advsr holds 9,208 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.11B for 13.38 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 81,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 300,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 846,315 shares. 11,596 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Communication owns 650,000 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). State Common Retirement Fund reported 6.55 million shares. 589,328 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company holds 24,100 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has 107,953 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 958,987 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.1% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 600,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Qs Invsts Lc owns 30,400 shares.

