Zynga (ZNGA) Market Valuation Rose While American Century Companies Decreased by $2.42 Million Its Position; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raised Its Position in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) as Valuation Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 322.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 441,028 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 403,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 16.17M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DZS Selected by GTD Group for Whole Home Managed Wi-Fi – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Boingo Brings Travelers Holiday Cheer with Free Wi-Fi Now Available through the New Wi-Finder App – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Boingo’s Airport Partners Speed to the Top in New Airport Wi-Fi Ranking – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Boingo Wireless Stock Popped 10% This Morning – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Akoustis Announces First Shipment of Pre-Production 5.6 GHz XBAW Coexistence Filters to a Tier-1 WiFi OEM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Fmr Limited Liability holds 6.32 million shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 56,143 shares. 51,399 are owned by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 41,325 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.01% or 97,780 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 103,206 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru holds 0% or 18,231 shares in its portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 619,764 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 0% or 277,470 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 15,987 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 348 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4,000 shares to 148,961 shares, valued at $43.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 151,878 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $179.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 574,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Mobile Gaming Stock is a Sleeping Giant – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Hottest Investment Sector of the Year Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Beware the Rally in Activision Blizzard Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zynga Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.