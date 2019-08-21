Zynga (ZNGA) Holding Has Boosted by Contour Asset Management Llc; Central Securities Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Cut by $1.71 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $360.01. About 193,464 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 21.40 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09 million, up from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 10.13M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 122,959 shares. Df Dent & Company owns 554,688 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Alleghany Corporation De owns 562,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 5,500 shares. 286,958 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com. 3,040 are held by Piedmont Invest. Johnson Invest Counsel invested 0.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Shine Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hahn Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hikari Ltd accumulated 2.53% or 70,600 shares. Manchester stated it has 554 shares. 26,444 were accumulated by Middleton Co Incorporated Ma. Kj Harrison And Partners Inc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Waratah Advsr Limited reported 126,121 shares stake. F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire Foundry – StreetInsider.com” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.30 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ct has invested 2.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 846,315 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 295,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Ltd Company accumulated 30,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has 80,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 16,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 124,453 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 3,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 589,088 shares. The Colorado-based Centurylink Invest has invested 0.6% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Buckingham Asset holds 0.01% or 11,425 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zynga +1.3% as revenues, bookings show strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zynga Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.