Zynga (ZNGA) Holding Boosted by Contour Asset Management Llc; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding by $1.97 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 5.73M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 21.40M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 14.37M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S.-China Trade War Woes Mar Gaming Industry Prospects – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zynga (ZYNGA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ZNGA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial reported 1,178 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 118,198 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.17M shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Caxton Associate L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 367,549 shares. Diamond Hill reported 20,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.69 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Brown Advisory reported 7.42M shares. Aqr Limited Liability reported 9.75 million shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 7.84M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0% or 18,532 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 227,743 shares to 220,445 shares, valued at $32.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 770,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,433 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev S.A.: A Solid Company Facing Headwinds In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Considering The Choices, Is Ambev the Best Large-Cap Stock Under $10? – Investorplace.com” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ambev S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.