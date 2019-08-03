Zynga (ZNGA) Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Trimmed Stake by $1.30 Million; Bartlett & Co Cut Its Stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by $529,828

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 23.10M shares traded or 19.92% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 10,189 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 36,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 867,771 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,586 shares to 292,563 shares, valued at $38.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 14,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 846,315 shares. 3.94 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,794 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 13,091 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Caxton Associate LP has 0.98% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.27M shares. Highbridge Cap Management Lc invested in 1.17M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 3.63 million shares. Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,704 shares. Fmr Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Weiss Multi stated it has 600,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 566,492 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al.