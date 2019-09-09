Zynga (ZNGA) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose; Mad River Investors Has Decreased Its Stake in Dish Network (DISH) by $304,575

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 2.54M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, down from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 27.84 million shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. 300,000 shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES, worth $9.35M. $15.72M worth of stock was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $276.07 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.60 million for 48.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 104,600 shares to 423,453 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 200,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

