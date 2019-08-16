Zynga (ZNGA) Holder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Raised Its Holding; Aaon (AAON) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Holding

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.63 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 72,465 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 17.02M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15,353 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $124.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 134,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 417,586 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 4,723 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Creative Planning reported 6,189 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 3,362 shares. Chatham Cap Gp reported 43,635 shares stake. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 21,046 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.38% or 341,351 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 159 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 73 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). California State Teachers Retirement owns 1.21 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 31,897 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Limited Co holds 0% or 33,340 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,160 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 912,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 16,744 shares. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 2.79M shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 2.59 million shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 45,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.01 million shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company holds 0% or 22,099 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 21,959 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $29.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.91M shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).