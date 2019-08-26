Zynga (ZNGA) Holder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Barry Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $345,760 as Stock Price Declined

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 1.87M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 765,983 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hobbs & Shaw Hit the Streets in Zynga’s CSR Racing 2 – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For IWS – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Factors Led To A 50% Rise In Zynga’s Stock Price Since Early 2018? – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $130.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management Corp reported 1,150 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company reported 423,330 shares. Penn Cap Incorporated reported 1.49 million shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Centurylink Invest Co holds 276,710 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.21M shares. Gideon Inc holds 0.13% or 67,442 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Earnest Partners Lc holds 54 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0.01% or 225,920 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cadian Mngmt Lp accumulated 22.05M shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.15 million shares. Qs Invsts stated it has 30,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.54% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 13.26 million shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.