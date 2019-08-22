Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Reaches $5.72 After 5.00% Down Move; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut Its Electr For Imaging (EFII) Stake

The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 3.12M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.comThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $5.39 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $5.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZNGA worth $269.30 million less.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Electr For Imaging Inc (EFII) stake by 94.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 242,172 shares as Electr For Imaging Inc (EFII)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 13,350 shares with $359,000 value, down from 255,522 last quarter. Electr For Imaging Inc now has $1.60 billion valuation. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox Iridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 1.03 million shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 18,300 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 19.46M shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 13,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Van Eck, New York-based fund reported 124,453 shares. Element Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Blackrock invested in 67.30 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 3.94 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prelude Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 60,517 shares. 24,420 were reported by Comerica Bancorporation. Natixis invested in 2.59M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 7.46 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Llc has 1.03 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : ZNGA, VEON, VIPS, KMI, AKRX, GE, NBR, CMCSA, AVP, NKE, AABA, FOLD – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Puts Pop With Video Game Stock Under Political Pressure – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 27.80% above currents $5.72 stock price. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, May 2 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronics For Imaging Announces Completion of Acquisition by an Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC analyst charged with insider trading over EFII deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genomic Health +7.9% on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EFI Postpones 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Light of Pending Merger With Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Publishing, General Contractors & Builders – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronics for Imaging has $44 highest and $37 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 9.55% above currents $36.97 stock price. Electronics for Imaging had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.