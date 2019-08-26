Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Forms $5.55 Double Top; Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is 2.21% above currents $87.81 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AJG in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on Friday, June 14 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $93 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. See Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $97.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $87 New Target: $93 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) formed double top with $5.94 target or 7.00% above today’s $5.55 share price. Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has $5.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 2.92 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 31.71% above currents $5.55 stock price. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6.5000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wedbush. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested in 0.06% or 26.09M shares. 114,954 were reported by Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 740,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 54 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny reported 18,532 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 7.61M are held by Millennium Lc. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 30,650 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 8.79M shares. First Quadrant L P Ca invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 173,701 shares.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Gillis, Ellis & Baker, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Fullerton Health Corporate Services (Aust) Pty Ltd – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Adjusting Associates LLP – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Employers Shifting Toward Variable Compensation and Customized Benefits to Hold Annual Salary Increases Below 3 Percent – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 82,772 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.34 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 23.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.