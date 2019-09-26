Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) EPS Estimated At $0.03; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering The Allstate (ALL)

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is -0.29% below currents $108.31 stock price. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. See The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. ZNGA’s profit would be $28.26 million giving it 49.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Zynga Inc.’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 10.57 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $600 lowest target. $7.49’s average target is 25.04% above currents $5.99 stock price. Zynga had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Bank of America. Stephens upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Monday, April 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $600 target. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silverback Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 279,100 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg accumulated 70,574 shares. 2.63M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 2.32M shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company holds 0.1% or 19.41 million shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc holds 281,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maplelane Cap Lc holds 0.12% or 937,501 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 693,858 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 1,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.05% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 44,073 are held by Lpl Financial Lc. 208,175 are owned by Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 31,774 shares.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $35.66 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold The Allstate Corporation shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt L P holds 0.02% or 46,956 shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Argi Ser Ltd reported 4,046 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alberta Invest Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares. 31,077 are owned by Johnson Invest Counsel. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 12,766 shares. Next Fincl Group stated it has 1,826 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 4,156 shares stake. Rmb Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 184,027 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 29,746 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Clenar Muke Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 11,191 shares.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $108.31. About 629,069 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season