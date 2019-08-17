Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Comparison side by side

As Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga Inc. 6 4.98 N/A -0.13 0.00 VirTra Inc. 3 0.94 N/A 0.06 40.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -5.4% VirTra Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Zynga Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VirTra Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zynga Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, VirTra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. VirTra Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zynga Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zynga Inc. and VirTra Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 VirTra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynga Inc.’s average target price is $7.31, while its potential upside is 31.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Zynga Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of VirTra Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of Zynga Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, VirTra Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynga Inc. 0.63% 2.08% 15.79% 42.73% 66.15% 62.34% VirTra Inc. -0.79% -0.4% -21.88% -39.02% -48.45% -18.57%

For the past year Zynga Inc. has 62.34% stronger performance while VirTra Inc. has -18.57% weaker performance.

Summary

VirTra Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zynga Inc.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com. It also provides advertising services to advertising agencies and brokers. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agencyÂ’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It serves law enforcement judgmental use-of-force simulation training, military firearms simulation training, and civilian simulation shooting markets. The company sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.