Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga Inc. 6 5.05 N/A -0.13 0.00 GigaMedia Limited 3 3.82 N/A -0.26 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -5.4% GigaMedia Limited 0.00% -4.9% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.24 beta indicates that Zynga Inc. is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. GigaMedia Limited’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Zynga Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, GigaMedia Limited’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. GigaMedia Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynga Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zynga Inc. and GigaMedia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 GigaMedia Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zynga Inc. has an average target price of $7.31, and a 28.02% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Zynga Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.3% of GigaMedia Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of Zynga Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 37.03% are GigaMedia Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynga Inc. 0.63% 2.08% 15.79% 42.73% 66.15% 62.34% GigaMedia Limited -1.75% -2.51% 1% -11.09% -15.83% -15.83%

For the past year Zynga Inc. had bullish trend while GigaMedia Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Zynga Inc. beats GigaMedia Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com. It also provides advertising services to advertising agencies and brokers. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GigaMedia Limited provides online and mobile games, and cloud computing services in Taiwan and internationally. Its portfolio of online games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese title game; non-cash gambling or casino casual games, sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games through FunTown-branded platform; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items; and role playing games. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Greater China. GigaMedia Limited has strategic alliances with XL Games, Access China, JoyCity Corporation, and East Gate Media Contents & Technology Fund. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.