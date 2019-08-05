Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $90.46 Million as Shares Rose; As Stamps Com (STMP) Market Value Declined, Barry Investment Advisors Raised by $1.71 Million Its Holding

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 21.15M shares traded or 11.11% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 421,282 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $82.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Park West Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.37% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Contour Asset Management Lc holds 21.40M shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 880,216 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 20,300 shares. Natixis invested in 2.59M shares. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.03% or 26,956 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 301,048 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability holds 1.61 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 32.55M shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 30,704 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.