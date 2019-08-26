Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $90.46 Million as Share Price Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $6.27 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.05 million shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 13.26 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares to 21.40 million shares, valued at $114.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29.88M were accumulated by Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 225,920 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech. Essex Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 35,794 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 301,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0% or 1,160 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 846,315 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.64M shares. Brown Advisory owns 7.42 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 5.61 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 25.67 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 24,635 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 14,124 shares.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 17.17 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 267 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 14,577 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 201,621 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fin has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 800 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com owns 80,093 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.41% or 31,559 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has 18,891 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 10 shares. Dubuque State Bank Communication reported 36 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 45,692 shares. Adirondack Trust Co stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd invested in 3,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 14,988 shares to 64,776 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).