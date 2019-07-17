Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Share Value Rose While Contour Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Argi Investment Services Stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Has Cut by $1.19 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 11,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,152 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 49,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 1.09M shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Company holds 1,029 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0% or 142,668 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 75,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 46,847 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Blue Harbour Gru Lp has 2.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 6.47M shares. Piershale Financial Group Inc Incorporated invested in 10,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 958,987 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,969 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.12% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 1.09M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 2.95 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.01% or 23,103 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares to 21.40 million shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on August, 7. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.06 million for 52.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21 million shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Company has invested 1.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Tru Na holds 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 62,045 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 69,802 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 1.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aspen Inv Mngmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,315 shares. Coatue Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 24,481 shares. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.39% stake. North Carolina-based Stearns Svcs has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thomasville Bank & Trust, a Georgia-based fund reported 131,894 shares. Greatmark Prtn owns 10,674 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Fort Lp stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ckw Financial Grp holds 600 shares. 2,290 were accumulated by Capital Invest Serv Of America Incorporated. Moreover, Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept has 3.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 41,103 shares to 98,683 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp Com (NYSE:DUK) by 13,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc Com (NASDAQ:STX).