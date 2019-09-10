Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Holder Contour Asset Management Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; Zpr Investment Management Position in Regal Beloit (RBC) Upped by $403,461

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 25.55M shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 365,766 shares traded or 31.41% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 600,000 shares. 4.10M are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 567,800 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Geode Cap Limited Com has 8.79 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.59 million are held by Natixis. First Republic Inv Management holds 0% or 12,502 shares in its portfolio. 118,198 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Brinker Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bessemer Group holds 0% or 30,704 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 20,065 shares. Bartlett And Lc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 24,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $27.53M for 47.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Lc invested in 11,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 40,200 were accumulated by Polaris Capital Management Ltd Co. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 140,670 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 62,450 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Ww Asset Management Inc invested in 2,788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zpr Invest Management holds 12,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 144,360 shares.