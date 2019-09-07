Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Since Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 7 8.28 N/A 0.30 28.20 Abbott Laboratories 81 4.92 N/A 1.64 52.98

Table 1 demonstrates Zynex Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Abbott Laboratories seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Zynex Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Zynex Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Abbott Laboratories.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zynex Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Zynex Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Abbott Laboratories’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zynex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abbott Laboratories are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Zynex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zynex Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 5 3.00

Zynex Inc.’s upside potential is 14.00% at a $10.75 average target price. Competitively Abbott Laboratories has a consensus target price of $90.17, with potential upside of 4.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zynex Inc. looks more robust than Abbott Laboratories as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares and 76% of Abbott Laboratories shares. Insiders owned 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Zynex Inc. was more bullish than Abbott Laboratories.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.