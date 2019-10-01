Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Reaches $9.82 After 7.00% Up Move; Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Shorts Increased By 14.16%

Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) had an increase of 14.16% in short interest. SIGI’s SI was 570,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.16% from 500,100 shares previously. With 199,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s short sellers to cover SIGI’s short positions. The SI to Selective Insurance Group Inc’s float is 0.99%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 302,968 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development

The stock of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 68,791 shares traded. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has risen 181.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 181.11% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $286.49 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $10.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZYXI worth $20.05 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Selective Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 45.88 million shares or 0.13% more from 45.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Counsel Corp owns 19,302 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 13 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Cohen Lawrence B reported 8,800 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 20,286 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hillsdale stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.09% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 9,580 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 8,575 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 48,591 shares. Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 31,280 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 48,835 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 22,100 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 18.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, makes, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company has market cap of $286.49 million. The Company’s products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. It has a 35.06 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support.

Among 2 analysts covering Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zynex has $1200 highest and $10.7500 lowest target. $11.38’s average target is 15.89% above currents $9.82 stock price. Zynex had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

