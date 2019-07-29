Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Reaches $8.34 After 7.00% Up Move; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Position

The stock of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 167,778 shares traded. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has risen 162.79% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 158.36% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $271.61M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $8.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZYXI worth $19.01M more.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Ofg Bancorp (OFG) stake by 13.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 40,517 shares as Ofg Bancorp (OFG)’s stock declined 4.09%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 261,782 shares with $5.18M value, down from 302,299 last quarter. Ofg Bancorp now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 180,754 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 41.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Principal Finance Gp holds 410,594 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 25,014 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Century Cos holds 222,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 397,939 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 19,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Net Lc holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Com accumulated 665,506 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 790,727 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 272,700 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 211,215 shares.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.11 million for 12.54 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 614,580 shares to 14.26M valued at $1.36 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) stake by 52,678 shares and now owns 286,477 shares. Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) was raised too.

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, makes, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company has market cap of $271.61 million. The Company’s products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. It has a 28.76 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support.

