Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Reaches $12.10 High on Oct, 4; Shorts at Rambus (RMBS) Lowered By 1.99%

The stock of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) reached all time high today, Oct, 4 and still has $12.58 target or 4.00% above today’s $12.10 share price. This indicates more upside for the $353.14 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $12.58 PT is reached, the company will be worth $14.13M more. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 245,188 shares traded. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has risen 181.11% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 181.11% the S&P500.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) had a decrease of 1.99% in short interest. RMBS’s SI was 2.64M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.99% from 2.69M shares previously. With 582,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s short sellers to cover RMBS’s short positions. The SI to Rambus Inc’s float is 2.47%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 24,773 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS SAYS A JV IN CHINA, RELIANCE MEMORY, HAS BEEN FORMED TO COMMERCIALIZE RESISTIVE RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY TECHNOLOGY, WITH PARTNER GIGADEVICE; 31/05/2018 – Rambus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for Jun. 7; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beijing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS – RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 28c; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. EPS 21C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd

Among 2 analysts covering Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rambus has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 19.14% above currents $13.01 stock price. Rambus had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Rambus Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 85.57 million shares or 15.15% less from 100.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,614 were reported by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). American Grp reported 82,763 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.04% or 105,689 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Menta Capital Ltd Liability holds 29,366 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc reported 14,260 shares. Dimensional Fund L P holds 6.26 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) or 16.41M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 163,150 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). 3.73M were reported by State Street. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 60,957 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) or 113,100 shares.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, makes, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company has market cap of $353.14 million. The Company’s products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. It has a 43.21 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support.