Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Reaches $11.19 After 9.00% Up Move; Loews (L) Sellers Decreased By 16.6% Their Shorts

The stock of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 632,908 shares traded or 138.37% up from the average. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has risen 181.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 181.11% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $326.58M company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $12.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZYXI worth $29.39M more.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) had a decrease of 16.6% in short interest. L’s SI was 3.08M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.6% from 3.69 million shares previously. With 1.11 million avg volume, 3 days are for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s short sellers to cover L’s short positions. The SI to Loews Corporation’s float is 1.14%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 327,998 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $14.81 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold Loews Corporation shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Horizon Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Grp One Trading Lp reported 3,100 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc reported 48,300 shares. Shell Asset Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). First Allied Advisory Service invested in 0.01% or 5,534 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 56,699 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank & Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 261 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 862 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 832,790 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 107,089 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 46,199 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 4.03M shares or 1.09% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 6,940 shares. Intl accumulated 0.03% or 129,686 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, makes, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company has market cap of $326.58 million. The Company’s products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. It has a 39.96 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support.