Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Reaches $10.11 After 9.00% Up Move; DIAMCOR MINING ORDINARY SHARES CANA (DMIFF) Shorts Lowered By 40.3%

DIAMCOR MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) had a decrease of 40.3% in short interest. DMIFF’s SI was 4,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.3% from 6,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 20 days are for DIAMCOR MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)’s short sellers to cover DMIFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.0053 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0979. About 17,050 shares traded or 128.77% up from the average. Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 292,937 shares traded. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has risen 181.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 181.11% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $295.06M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $11.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZYXI worth $26.56M more.

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, makes, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company has market cap of $295.06 million. The Company’s products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. It has a 36.11 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support.

More notable recent Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Modeling The Zynex Income Statement Shows A Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.