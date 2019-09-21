Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 8 7.89 N/A 0.30 28.20 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 3 2.74 N/A -3.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zynex Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. Its rival Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.9 and 11.5 respectively. Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zynex Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zynex Inc.’s upside potential is 7.61% at a $10.75 average target price. Ra Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 average target price and a 0.67% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zynex Inc. seems more appealing than Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynex Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 22.6% respectively. 54.89% are Zynex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4%

For the past year Zynex Inc. has 182.99% stronger performance while Ra Medical Systems Inc. has -64.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.