Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 6 6.93 N/A 0.28 28.04 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.57 N/A 1.23 24.85

Table 1 demonstrates Zynex Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Zynex Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Zynex Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 121% 76.1% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Zynex Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. Its rival Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynex Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 44.05% respectively. Insiders held 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 8.69% 49.24% 62.05% 145.27% 162.79% 168.03% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26%

For the past year Zynex Inc. has 168.03% stronger performance while Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has -1.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.