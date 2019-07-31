Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 6 7.90 N/A 0.28 28.04 Intersect ENT Inc. 28 5.69 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zynex Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zynex Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 121% 76.1% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

Zynex Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intersect ENT Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. Its rival Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. Intersect ENT Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zynex Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Intersect ENT Inc. is $34, which is potential 69.07% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zynex Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 8.69% 49.24% 62.05% 145.27% 162.79% 168.03% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07%

For the past year Zynex Inc. has 168.03% stronger performance while Intersect ENT Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats Intersect ENT Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.