Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Comparing side by side

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 6 8.03 N/A 0.30 28.20 Electromed Inc. 5 1.44 N/A 0.24 22.68

In table 1 we can see Zynex Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Electromed Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Zynex Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Zynex Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zynex Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Zynex Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Electromed Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Electromed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Electromed Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zynex Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.75 is Zynex Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares and 32.4% of Electromed Inc. shares. Zynex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 54.89%. Comparatively, 8.8% are Electromed Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Zynex Inc. was more bullish than Electromed Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Zynex Inc. beats Electromed Inc.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.