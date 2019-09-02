Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Contrasting side by side

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 7 7.85 N/A 0.30 28.20 EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zynex Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zynex Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Zynex Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. EDAP TMS S.A.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.78 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynex Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.25% for Zynex Inc. with consensus price target of $10.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynex Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 15.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 54.89% of Zynex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year Zynex Inc. has stronger performance than EDAP TMS S.A.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors EDAP TMS S.A.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.