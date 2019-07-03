Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 6 8.84 N/A 0.28 28.04 Avinger Inc. 5 2.48 N/A -9.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zynex Inc. and Avinger Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zynex Inc. and Avinger Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 121% 76.1% Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Zynex Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Avinger Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. Its rival Avinger Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Zynex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avinger Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zynex Inc. and Avinger Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 5.2%. Zynex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 54.89%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 8.69% 49.24% 62.05% 145.27% 162.79% 168.03% Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77%

For the past year Zynex Inc. has stronger performance than Avinger Inc.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Avinger Inc.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.