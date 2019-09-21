Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Contrasting side by side

Since Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 8 7.89 N/A 0.30 28.20 Align Technology Inc. 259 6.98 N/A 5.16 40.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zynex Inc. and Align Technology Inc. Align Technology Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Zynex Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zynex Inc. and Align Technology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Zynex Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Align Technology Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Align Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Zynex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zynex Inc. and Align Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Align Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zynex Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.75, and a 7.61% upside potential. Align Technology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $317.67 consensus target price and a 70.30% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Align Technology Inc. seems more appealing than Zynex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Align Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zynex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 54.89%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Align Technology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17%

For the past year Zynex Inc. had bullish trend while Align Technology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Zynex Inc.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.