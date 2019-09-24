Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 8 7.68 N/A 0.30 28.20 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 83.20 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zynex Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zynex Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta and it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. Its rival AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 4.9 respectively. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynex Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynex Inc.’s upside potential is 17.08% at a $11.38 average target price. Competitively AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 204.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zynex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynex Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders owned 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Zynex Inc. has stronger performance than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.