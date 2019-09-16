Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3288.18 N/A -2.27 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 4.82 shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s beta is 2.05 which is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 47.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.