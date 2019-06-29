Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3320.54 N/A -2.27 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 81.84 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 456.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 5.56. From a competition point of view, MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 32.84% at a $18 average price target. Competitively the average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, which is potential 69.53% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MyoKardia Inc. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 81.5%. About 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.