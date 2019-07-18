Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2872.08 N/A -2.27 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

$18 is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 53.58%. Competitively Merus N.V. has an average target price of $21.8, with potential upside of 43.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares. About 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Merus N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.