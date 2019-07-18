Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2862.28 N/A -2.27 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.63 N/A -5.48 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Iterum Therapeutics plc is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.11% and an $18 average price target. Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 161.54% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 75.9%. About 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.