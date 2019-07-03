Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is a contrast between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3489.63 N/A -2.27 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 5.56 and its 456.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc. is 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 26.40% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 1.9% respectively. About 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.