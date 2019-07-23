Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2720.15 N/A -2.27 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 347.08 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 62.16%. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 63.19%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.