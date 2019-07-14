Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

We are comparing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 3342.59 N/A -2.27 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 221.26 N/A -1.23 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 5.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 456.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 31.96% upside potential and an average price target of $18. Competitively the average price target of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, which is potential -9.94% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.