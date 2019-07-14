Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 3342.59 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.54 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 456.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 5.56 beta. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 31.96% upside potential and an average price target of $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. 0.9% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cyanotech Corporation

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.